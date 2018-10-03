The Latest: House hopefuls discuss trade, criminal justice

The Latest on a public forum for South Dakota congressional candidates (all times local):
9:25 p.m.
Democrat Tim Bjorkman and Republican Dusty Johnson have largely avoided political jabs during a congressional candidate forum, instead laying out their ideas on trade, health care and criminal justice.
Libertarian George Hendrickson and independent Ron Wieczorek also participated in Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota's Wednesday event in Sioux Falls.
Bjorkman says health care is the most pressing problem facing the nation and says the Affordable Care Act needs to be stabilized. Johnson says giving states more flexibility would improve health care outcomes.
Bjorkman says South Dakota and its agriculture community have been put at the front lines of a trade war. Johnson praised the revamped North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market.
Bjorkman and Johnson are to debate again on South Dakota Public Broadcasting on Oct. 18.
___
6:51 p.m.
Democrat Tim Bjorkman and Republican Dusty Johnson are set to debate at a forum for South Dakota congressional candidates.
Libertarian George Hendrickson and independent Ron Wieczorek were also to participate in Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota's Wednesday event in Sioux Falls.
Johnson, a former public utilities commissioner and chief of staff to Gov. Dennis Daugaard, has focused on fiscal discipline, proposing changes such as raising the age for Medicare and Social Security eligibility for younger people.
Bjorkman, a former judge, says his chief driver in the race is to work across the aisle for a "commonsense" overhaul of the health care system.
