Oklahoma teacher talks about new life as Texas educator

In this Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 photo, Grayson Kubala, left, waits for kindergarten teacher, Amy Hardesty, as she talks with Oliver Turkawski during class at Fisher Elementary School in Frisco, Texas. A national board-certified teacher with almost two decades of experience, Hardesty was one of 17 Oklahoma teachers Frisco ISD hired this school year. The Dallas Morning News via AP Vernon Bryant