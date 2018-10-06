GOP hopes gas tax ire distracts from Trump in lawmaker races

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, OCT. 6, 2018, AND THEREAFTER - FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo California Gov. Jerry Brown delivers his annual State of the State address before a joint session of the Legislature, in Sacramento, Calif. All 80 state Assembly seats and half of the 40 Senate seats are up for election this year. At stake is Democrats’ two-thirds supermajorities that let them raise taxes or change legislative rules without any Republican support. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo