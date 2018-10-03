Rights group: Lebanon law discriminates against mothers

This Sept. 30, 2018 photo provides by Rochana Atmeh, shows Jennifer Maria Hektor, 8, born to a Swedish father and Rochana Atmeh, her Lebanese mother, holding a Lebanese flag, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Hektor won runner-up place in an international mental calculation competition in South Africa representing Lebanon. But the 8-year old doesn’t have Lebanese citizenship. Human Rights Watch called on Lebanese authorities to amend a 1925 law that discriminates against Lebanese mothers, denying them the right to pass on citizenship to their children. (Rochana Atmeh via AP) AP