Merkel in Israel to promote tight ties, as differences loom

Bedouin child from Khan al-Ahmar holds poster of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Palestinian flags infront of the German representative office, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. The children are pleading with Merkel to pressure Israel to halt demolition plans for the encampment outside an Israeli settlement east of Jerusalem. Arabic on the poster reads, “save Khan al-Ahmar” and “save our school.” Nasser Nasser AP Photo