Russian ex-deputy premier elected chess federation chief

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 25, 2018 file photo, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich attends a news conference on environmental and economic impact of the WC2018 in Moscow, Russia. The World Chess Federation says it has elected a former Russian government official as its new president. FIDE says that Arkady Dvorkovich has been elected to the job at its General Assembly in Batumi, Georgia. He is an avid chess player himself and he has promised to “take FIDE up to the highest standards of professionalism, efficiency and transparency.” Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo