Democrat attorney general running for Mississippi governor

FILE- In this Feb. 8, 2017 file photo, Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood announces that he has filed 11 civil state RICO lawsuits against all corporate and individual conspirators in a prison bribery scandal, at his Jackson, Miss., office. Mississippi’s Democratic attorney general on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, launched his 2019 campaign for governor by criticizing the Republican-led Legislature for enacting corporate tax cuts and saying he wants to improve the state economy so young people won’t have to move away to pursue higher salaries. Hood is the only Democrat currently holding statewide office in Mississippi, long one of the poorest states in the nation. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo