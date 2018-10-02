Maine’s next governor could face $504 million spending gap

Maine's next governor could face a half-a-billion dollar spending gap.
Maine estimates revenues won't cover $504 million in potential spending between mid-2019 and mid-2021. Lawmakers and Republican Gov. Paul LePage's successor will ultimately make spending decisions.
LePage entered office facing a $774 million gap. That gap shrank to $165 million for the two-year budget cycle ending June.
His administration estimates voter-approved Medicaid expansion will cost $180 million and denies projected annual savings of $25 million.
LePage says it'd cost $213 million to send five percent of tax revenue to municipalities starting July. Maine under LePage temporarily cut municipal revenue sharing to two percent.
He says it'll cost $180 million to finally cover 55 percent of school costs as voters demanded in 2004.
LePage warns surplus revenue won't close the gap.
