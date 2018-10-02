Environmental groups question refinery near national park

FILE - This July 19, 2018, file photo, shows the property in southwest Belfield, N.D that is the future home The Davis Refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Environmental groups opposing the site of an oil refinery being developed near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota want a judge to reconsider his recent recommendation that state regulators dismiss the groups’ challenge. They accuse the Davis Refinery developer of not updating state officials about revisions to the project. Meridian Energy Group says it had no reason or requirement to do so. The Bismarck Tribune via AP Tom Stromme