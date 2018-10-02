Tax to support university system discussed at Bozeman forum

Montana voters are being asked to continue a property tax that raises nearly $20 million a year to help support the state's public colleges and universities.
At a recent Bozeman forum, supporter Bob Brown called the levy a proud tradition that voters have approved in support of younger generations every decade since 1948.
Speaking in opposition, Republican Rep Tom Burnett of Bozeman told the League of Women Voters last Wednesday that ending the levy would require the university system to be more efficient.
State education officials say the levy costs an average of $16 a year on a $200,000 house.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Montanans Against Higher Taxes is calling the 10-year levy a "$200+ million property tax increase" that supports out-of-control university spending.
The issue on the Nov. 6 ballot is Legislative Referendum 128.
