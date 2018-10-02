KanCare enrollment begins while Amerigroup contract pending

Enrollment has begun for Kansas' privatized Medicaid program, leaving 125,000 residents covered by Amerigroup in a state of uncertainty while the provider sues the state over its contract.
The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas residents who receive Medicaid services through Amerigroup can begin choosing a new plan for 2019 this month.
Amerigroup sued the state this year after the health care provider wasn't awarded a new contract for Kansas' Medicaid program, KanCare. The company alleges that the bidding process is flawed.
It's uncertain whether residents currently covered by Amerigroup will have an option to stay with the Virginia-based company.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's enrollment website says Amerigroup's tenure as a KanCare company will end Dec. 31. Department spokeswoman Theresa Freed declined to comment on what would happen if Amerigroup wins its court challenge.
Comments