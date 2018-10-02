Catalan leader issues ultimatum over independence vote

Catalan regional President Quim Torra, centre, applauds in front of a large Catalonia independence flag during a rally in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain, Monday Oct. 1, 2018. Sant Julia de Ramis is the northern town where anti-riot police used force one year ago to enter a school-turned-polling station, injuring hundreds on the morning of Oct. 1, 2017 as a banned referendum crushed by police failed to deliver an independent state. Manu Fernandez AP Photo