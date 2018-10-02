New Mexico eyes cutting 30 percent of state HR jobs

The state of New Mexico plans to cut full-time jobs in human resources across state government by more than 30 percent.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the State Personnel Office says the goal is part of a controversial plan to move human resources bureaus from various departments into one agency.
State Personnel Office director Justin Najaka recently told lawmakers the goal is to go from 348 full-time staff working in human resources to 240.
Najaka told the Legislative Finance Committee the state would "right size" human resources staffing by leaving vacant positions open, reassigning personnel and cutting jobs.
Robin Gould of the Communication Workers of America Local 7076 says cutting human resources employees across the state is not a good idea.
