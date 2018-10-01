NC high court to decide if lawmakers OK governor’s top aides

FILE - In this May 9, 2017 file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper makes remarks during a news conference at Credit Suisse in Morrisville, N.C. North Carolina’s highest court will decide whether legislators can reject a governor’s choices for important jobs like collecting taxes or registering automobiles. The state Supreme Court hears oral arguments Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, into whether a law passed by the Republican-led legislature in 2016 unconstitutionally interfered with Democratic Gov. Cooper’s ability to choose the deputies helping him do his job ensuring that laws are carried out. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo