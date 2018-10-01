High court denies review of Grand Canyon-area mining ban

File - In this Jan. 9, 2012 file photo, then Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, center, standing in front of a map of the Grand Canyon, is applauded after announcing a twenty year ban on new mining claims near the Grand Canyon in Washington. The U.S. Supreme Court has denied review of an Obama-era action that put nearly 1 million acres near the Grand Canyon off-limit to new mining claims. Environmentalists hailed the decision Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, but say they’re worried the Trump administration is working to end the ban administratively. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo