Investigations against Tim Eyman, others strain PDC’s budget

Complicated campaign-finance investigations against initiative promoter Tim Eyman and others are straining the budget of Washington's Public Disclosure Commission.
The Daily Herald of Everett reports that the commission is asking the governor and lawmakers for $889,000 in the 2019 supplemental budget to help pay legal bills from the Attorney General's Office. It's also asking for about $2 million for legal bills in the next two-year budget. That's more than double what the agency received in the current budget.
Commission staff investigated allegations that Eyman secretly moved money between two initiative campaigns in 2012 and received kickbacks from the firm that collected signatures for the measures. Commissioners believed the violations were so egregious they referred the case to the attorney general in 2015, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued Eyman early last year.
Eyman has denied wrongdoing.
Comments