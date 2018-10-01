Supreme Court won’t hear case over California beach access

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 file photo Howard Graves, a supporter of public access to Martin’s Beach, carries his sign into a meeting of the State Lands Commission, in Sacramento, Calif. The Supreme Court is refusing to hear an appeal from a California billionaire who doesn’t want to open a road on his property so that the public can access a beach. The justices said Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, that they will not take up Vinod Khosla’s appeal of a California appeals court decision. The case had the potential to upend California’s longstanding efforts to keep beaches open to the public. Rich Pedroncelli,File AP Photo