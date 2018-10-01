AP Explains: Removal of mines from Korean Demilitarized Zone

FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, three North Korean soldiers talk each others as a South Korean soldier, right, stands at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. North and South Korea began removing mines at two sites inside their heavily fortified border Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, as part of their recent deals to ease decades-long military tensions. The mine removal took place at the Koreas’ Joint Security Area in their shared border village of Panmunjom and another front-line area where the two countries plan their first joint searches for the remains of soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo