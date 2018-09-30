Paris Auto show highlights electric SUVs yet diesel lives on

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 file photo, Visitors surround a BMW Z4 Concept during the first media day of the International Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany. Doubts about diesel, Brexit, trade worries, tighter emissions controls. Those are the challenges that will be on the minds of auto executives when they gather this week ahead of the Paris Motor Show, starting with off-site events Monday, Oct. 1 followed by two days of vehicle unveilings and news conferences at the pavilion before the show opens to the public from Oct. 4 to Oct. 14. Both BMW and Daimler cited trade concerns in issuing profit warnings this year. BMW is the largest U.S. auto exporter, shipping SUVs from its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. So when China imposed tariffs on U.S. cars, it took a hit. Martin Meissner, file AP Photo