Canada FM postpones UN speech as free trade talks intensify

In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 photo, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland participates in a discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Freeland postponed her U.N. speech as free trade talks between the U.S. and Canada intensified. Freeland had been scheduled to deliver Canada’s address to the General Assembly on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New York, but Canada exchanged the slot with another country. Freeland may or may not give the speech on Monday. The Canadian Press via AP Adrian Wyld