East Alabama loses bid for Air Force training jet

A new Air Force training jet won't be built in eastern Alabama.
Developers proposed Tuskegee's Moton Field as a site for an Italian manufacturer to assemble the T-100 trainer, but the Pentagon chose Boeing for the project.
The news is a disappointment for officials who hoped an aircraft plant would be a badly needed boost for the region. But Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield says it's good that the area united to pursue the aerospace factory.
The T-100 project would have brought more than 750 jobs to the region. Instead, Boeing will receive a $9.2 billion contract to produce 351 T-X trainer jets, plus simulators and other equipment.
The proposed site for the Alabama project was once the training home of the famed Tuskegee Airmen during World War II.
