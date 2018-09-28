Pakistan’s Ahmadis fearful as leaders bow to extremists

FILE - In this May, 24, 2018 file photo, Pakistani volunteers collect debris from an Ahmadi mosque demolished by an angry mob, in the eastern city of Sialkot, Pakistan. The embattled Ahmadiyya minority enjoyed a brief moment of hope in September when one of their own, a U.S.-based Princeton economist, was appointed to an economic advisory council. But the backlash from Islamic hard-liners, which led newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan to quickly rescind the appointment under political pressure, has only underscored the Ahmadis’ fraught position in the conservative, Muslim-majority country. Shahid Ikram, File AP Photo