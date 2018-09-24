Greece imports referees as fix for soccer violence

FILE - In this Sunday, March 11, 2018 file photo PAOK owner, businessman Ivan Savvidis invades the pitch with a gun strapped to his belt during a Greek League soccer match between PAOK and AEK Athens in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. After this match the league was suspended for two weeks, and FIFA forced Greece to make urgent reforms or face expulsion from international competition, including importing international referees for controversial matches involving major clubs where there is a potential for violence. (InTime Sports via AP, File) Uncredited AP