Lawmaker: US Senate, staff targeted by state-backed hackers

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2015, file photo, Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., checks his phone as he arrives for a bipartisan lunch in the Kennedy Caucus Room on Capitol Hill in Washington. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden is proposing new legislation that would allow the Senate’s Sergeant at Arms to spend taxpayer money protecting senators’ private email accounts and personal devices amid persistent anxieties over the digital security of the American midterm vote. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo