UK lawmakers: ‘Wild West’ cryptocurrencies need regulation

FILE- In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, coins are displayed next to a Bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong. British lawmakers are urging regulation for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin in a report that describes the current situation as the “Wild West.” In a report Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 on digital currencies, Parliament’s Treasury Committee called for regulations to protect consumers and prevent money laundering. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo