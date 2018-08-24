A career in construction? Give it a chance, new nonprofit says

A group of Wichita-area construction companies formed to raise interest in careers in the construction industry has formalized itself as a nonprofit.
Build-Pride was recently granted tax-exempt status by the Internal Revenue Service, allowing it to take tax-deductible donations and apply for government and foundation grants.
“It gives us an ability to accept contributions from other contractors so that we can raise resources, fund projects for our grassroots effort,” said Ashley Thill, a founding member and CEO of Zernco, a commercial general contractor.
That effort is aimed at recruiting primarily young people to the industry — and to improve what officials think is a misunderstanding about construction being a viable career option for them.
“The construction business has had a hard time hiring good people for a long time,” and “as baby boomers get older, it’s getting tougher and tougher (to find workers), ”said Jason McCracken, another of the group’s four founding members and chief operating officer of Hi-Tech Interiors.
“We think the perception of the industry as a whole is not favorable, but we’re in an industry where people can make really good money and take care of their families,” he said, adding there are “awesome benefits, retirement and lots of opportunities to move up in our industry very quickly.”
The group also includes Mahaney Roofing vice president Damon Young, Harbinger Concrete CEO Scott Ludwick and Build-Pride “chief ambassador” Michael Greenlee, who also make up its board of directors. The group started a couple of years ago as a sort of digital marketing campaign to promote the industry and construction careers among the four executives’ companies.
It has evolved into an organization whose aim is to get into schools — elementary, middle and high schools as well as technical schools and colleges — to promote jobs in the construction industry.
“We don’t believe everybody wants to go to college,” McCracken said.
And not all the jobs in the industry require a college degree, he added. “It just requires you to want to go to work and learn.”
Thill said with the granting of nonprofit status, Build-Pride is a little less than a month into actively recruiting other companies in the construction industry to join it as partners, seeking monetary donations, volunteers or both.
She wants to see the effort spread state wide as well as to states neighboring Kansas.
“I have a lot of confidence we’ll get there,” Thill said.
