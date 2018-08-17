Here’s how to get your clothes back from Wichita’s Usave Cleaners seized by tax agents

Customers whose clothes are locked up in a Wichita dry cleaner will be able to pick up their belongings next week, officials said.

Agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue and Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies seized the assets of Usave Cleaners and owner Steven Speakman this week, KDOR spokesperson Rachel Whitten said in a release. The business had tax warrants for unpaid sales tax of more than $16,000.

The warrants were executed at the three Usave Cleaners locations at 7825 W Maple, 1021 E Douglas and 110 N Rock Rd Ste 130, Whitten said. Bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory and the owner’s personal property were seized, and the businesses were closed to the public.

“My wife’s shirts are held captive,” a reader told The Eagle’s Have You Heard in an email.

Customers who need to pick up dry cleaning can go the the store on Maple between 10 a.m. and noon on Monday, officials said.

The release says the KDOR tries to work with taxpayers to enter into repayment agreements, and it is only after multiple failed collection attempts that agents execute a tax warrant. Speakman was unable to come up with payment, Whitten said.

“I missed a payment on my sales tax payment plan as I was behind,” Speakman told Have You Heard on Wednesday. “And I didn’t know they would seize the businesses. They want payment in full now.... So I’m getting the funds now.”





Two tax warrants against Usave and Speakman were filed in Sedgwick County District Court. The first, filed in March, showed he owed over $10,000. The second, filed in July, showed he owed over $5,000.

On Aug. 10, Judge Jeffrey Goering signed a writ of execution commanding the sheriff’s office to take possession of Speakman’s property, court documents show.

Speakman said Friday that the people who built the store will meet with KDOR next week and plan to reopen the Maple store under their ownership while likely closing the two drop stores. He said he does not know if he will have a role in the store when it reopens.