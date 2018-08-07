Tattoos and tea parties — modern young professionals in Wichita shatter stereotypes

One organizes tea parties.
Another serves as a translator.
Still another is a huge fan of body piercings and punk rock and launched an organization focusing on gender equality issues.
All three reflect how the definition of “professional” is evolving — and they all won awards from the Young Professionals of Wichita recently.
“I want to change the perception of what it means to be a professional,” said Alejo Cabral, director of YPW, which is part of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce. “I love the Kochs, the Textrons and the Spirits. You need them.
“But you also need the artist, the entry-level construction worker who’s going to own the company some day.”
Shifting focus
The awards presented at the organization’s annual Founders Day celebration reflect YPW’s shifting focus, the group’s leaders say.
“I’m really excited to see that shift,” said Thea Pajunen, who earned one of the two Distinguished Young Professional awards.
The image of a professional as someone who works in a corporate office or wears a suit and tie is out of date, Pajunen and others said.
“It’s not their suit and tie that makes them a professional,” Pajunen said. “It’s how they run their business.”
Someone who runs a successful tattoo parlor or coffee shop may well be just as professional as someone who works in a corporate office downtown, Pajunen and Cabral say.
That appeals to her, Pajunen said, because she can relate to those who share her interest in body piercings and punk rock.
Women are the winners
For the first time since YPW launched its annual awards in 2011, all of the individual winners were women.
The distinction is noteworthy for a city in which college-educated women under the age of 45 is one of the two largest demographics moving away.
Kianga Crowley, who started Simply a Lady to prepare “the next generation of young ladies for professional and social environments” by hosting etiquette tea parties, won the Innovations in Business Award.
“I was actually shocked,” Crowley said. “I really didn’t think I had a chance.
“I was telling family and friends, ‘It’s OK. We’re just going to enjoy this moment of being named.’”
The timing of YPW’s awards is significant, she said. because “there is this whole dialogue about minorities and millennials leaving Wichita.”
Minorities with at least an associate’s degree in college are also leaving Wichita in substantial numbers, according to analysis conducted by Reach Advisors founder James Chung.
‘Leading the charge’
The Workroom, a home decor shop that also features products made by local artists and artisans, won the Small Company award.
Workroom owner Janelle King said it’s no coincidence that all of the individual award winners last month were women.
“Women here are the ones leading the charge to changing today’s professional landscape,” King said in an e-mail response to questions. “More women leaders. More diversity.”
It’s a win-win situation, she said.
Claudia Amaro, who operates AB&C Bilingual Services, said winning YPW’s community service award meant a lot to her.
“For so long men have been the face of entrepreneurship even when women have always been” starting businesses, Amaro said in an electronic response to questions. “I am glad we are being recognized.”
Since receiving the award, Crowley said, she is hearing from other women and minorities interested in starting their own businesses.
Helping entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive is a key part of YPW’s future, Cabral said.
After the organization was formed more than a dozen years ago, he said, it turned into something of a Swiss Army knife.
“We did everything for everybody because we had to,” he said. “That’s not sustainable.”
New priorities
An overhaul of the organization’s structure late last year led YPW to focus on three priorities, Cabral said: connecting people, developing young talent into leaders and creating an impact on Wichita.
“How can we as young professionals make the most impact on Wichita?” asked Zach Wiggins, an attorney at Martin Pringle who is the current chairman of YPW’s board.
“There is a new generation of young leaders coming to the forefront,” he said. “I don’t think there are enough of them yet. They’re disorganized, still trying to find their way. But I think that’s where we’re really going to have an effect” by helping bring them together.
Part of the challenge, Wiggins and others said, is convincing people they belong.
“I think there are people who say they’re not on the 18th floor or work downtown, so they’re not a professional,” Wiggins said. “They think, ‘I don’t wear a suit to work, so I’m not a professional.’ To me, that’s not at all what we’re looking for.”
The young professional community is more engaged with what’s happening in Wichita than they used to be, Pajunen said.
“They are more interested than ever,” said Pajunen, a YPW board member who left Wichita and later returned, launching Lean In Wichita in 2016. Lean In’s mission is working toward gender equality professionally and personally.
That interest is important, she said.
“We are there to nurture that curiosity, to empower them to become more involved. To me, the young professional community is more engaged with what’s happening in Wichita.”
Without helping professionals channel that interest, she said, Wichita risks losing the opportunity to move forward.
“A lot of young professionals are frustrated that Wichita is not gaining the traction that it needs,” said Pajunen, who is a marketing specialist at Fidelity Bank. “They’re fighting to make this place good.
“They have a lot at stake. They are eager to become involved. They have a lot to lose.”
YPW does, too, other board members say.
Despite having 3,500 members, “there’s so many communities of people we don’t tap into,” Cabral said. “There’s talent that’s going to waste and leaving our city. We want to be more engaging with these diverse communities.”
If the organization doesn’t become “louder and more bold” in connecting with professionals, Pajunen said, “we will become irrelevant.”
