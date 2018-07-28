Nevada strengthens election security ahead of 2018 election

In the wake of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Nevada officials have hired an information security expert, boosted training and begun using voting machines and software to detect and repel any efforts to breach the state's voting systems.
Deputy Secretary Of the State for Elections Wayne Thorley says the office received $8 million from lawmakers last year to help counties purchase updated voting equipment.
The Las Vegas Sun reports the new equipment debut during this year's primary election.
Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria says the new machines come with several security enhancements, such as encryption and access.
The Secretary of State's Office sees and repels tens of thousands of possible attacks, but Thorley says most aren't sophisticated.
Comments