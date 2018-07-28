A guide to Zimbabwe’s 1st post-Robert Mugabe election

Supporters of Nelson Chamisa, head of the MDC opposition alliance, carry the Zimbabwean flag while attending his rally in Chitungwiza about 30 kilometres east of the capital Harare, Thursday, July, 26, 2018. Chamisa addressed his first rally since rejecting the idea of boycotting elections on Monday despite what he calls a biased election commission, in the first election since the November resignation of longtime leader Robert Mugabe. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo