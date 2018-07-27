Florida Gov. much richer than previously reported

FILE- In this July 13, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott, speaks to Cuban-American supporters at a campaign stop, in Hialeah, Fla. Scott, a multi-millionaire businessman who is likely the richest person to ever serve as the state’s governor, is giving a more complete look at his wealth, and it shows that his family is much richer than the Republican governor has been reporting to state authorities. Scott, who is running against Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, turned in a 125-page financial disclosure to the U.S. Senate on Friday, July 27. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Wilfredo Lee AP