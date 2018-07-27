Cities back off perfectly green lawns in low-water summer

Officials in one northern Utah city say they're easing back on enforcing a green-lawn ordinance while another is restricting when people can use sprinklers in the summer heat during a low-water year.
The Standard-Examiner reported Friday that the Benchland Water District in Farmington has prohibited secondary watering on weekends, during the heat of the day and on new landscaping.
Farmington City Manager Dave Millheim says officials have been citing people who break those rules.
In Ogden, meanwhile, Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson says city officials recognize it's been nearly impossible to keep lawns perfectly green this year, but the city still expects people to take basic care of their yards.
Resident Kris Olsen says city rules can still be unfair to those who can't afford pricey summer water bills.
