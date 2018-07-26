Emails: Lawyer who met Trump Jr. tied to Russian officials

FILE - In this file photo taken on April 22, 2018, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Veselnitskaya, the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump’s presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent, worked more closely with senior Russian government officials than she previously let on, according to documents reviewed by The Associated Press. Dmitry Serebryakov, File AP Photo