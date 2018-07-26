Montana providers say damage is done after budget cuts

Montana health organizations that eliminated staff and services amid state budget cuts are cheering Gov. Steve Bullock's announcement that funding will be partially restored, but they say long-term damage has been done.
Bullock said Wednesday that $45 million will be given back to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, and possibly other agencies that cut spending amid a state budget shortfall.
The budget cuts ended the contracts of four organizations that provided case management services to people with developmental disabilities.
One, Helena Industries, closed its doors in April.
Another is A.W.A.R.E. Inc. Spokesman Pat Noonan says Bullock's news is good, but it will take years to rebuild the system.
Opportunity Resources CEO Josh Kendrick says it's difficult to know how Bullock's announcement will affect his organization, but it won't bring back 27 jobs lost.
