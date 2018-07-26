Plan unveiled to fund projects beyond North Dakota oil patch

The North Dakota Legislature's Republican majority has unveiled $280 million plan aimed at rebuilding infrastructure projects outside of the state's oil patch.
The proposal would reconfigure oil tax distributions to set aside $115 million for counties and an equal amount for cities. It also would set aside $50 million for airport projects.
The draft legislation assumes that that oil production will hold at the current level of 1.2 million barrels daily, and at a price of $52.50. North Dakota oil was fetching about $12 more than that on Thursday.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Warder says the bill will be a priority for the Legislature when it reconvenes in January.
The plan does not tap interest from the state's oil tax savings account but GOP leaders left open that possibility.
