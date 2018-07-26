Baker signs nation’s most-overdue state budget

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, left, shakes hands with Senate President Harriette Chandler, second from right, as Senate Ways and Means Chair Karen Spilka, right, looks on at a bill signing ceremony by Baker at the Statehouse, in Boston, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, for a bill that allows a $2 surcharge on car rentals to fund training for police officers in cities and towns across the state. Mass. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito looks on at center. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Steven Senne AP