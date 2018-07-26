Baker signs nation’s most-overdue state budget

Massachusetts finally has a budget nearly one month into the state's new fiscal year.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has signed the $42 billion spending package into law Thursday, ending the state's status as the only one in the nation without a permanent budget.
Baker vetoed nearly $50 million in spending from the plan. He also rejected a pilot plan to discount tolls for motorists who commute during off-peak hours.
The state's fiscal year had begun July 1, but lawmakers did not agree on a budget for 18 days.
By signing the plan Thursday, Baker is giving the Democratic-controlled Legislature a few more days to consider any veto overrides. He could have waited until Saturday to sign the budget.
The Legislature ends its formal sessions Tuesday for the year.
Comments