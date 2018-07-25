Federal funding announced for water, wastewater projects

Two southern West Virginia communities will receive nearly $2 million in federal funding for water and wastewater projects.
U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins announced funding on Wednesday for the Army Corps of Engineers projects for the communities of Fort Gay and Union. Jenkins said in a statement that Fort Gay would receive $975,000 to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant and Union would receive $975,000 to extend a water line to 111 new customers and build a water storage tank.
Jenkins says investing in water infrastructure is crucial for rural communities in West Virginia.
