Avenatti gets judge to bar media from bankruptcy testimony

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump, leaves federal court in New York after a hearing for Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney. Avenatti, the attorney who’s garnered national attention demanding transparency as one of President Donald Trump’s chief critics, convinced a federal judge to bar the media from covering a bankruptcy court case involving his former law firm. Bankruptcy Judge Catherine Bauer allowed Avenatti to give testimony Wednesday, July 25 behind closed doors. In May, Eagan Avenatti, was ordered to pay $10 million to a lawyer who claimed that the firm misstated its profits and he was owed millions. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Mary Altaffer AP