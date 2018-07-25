US demands quick privatization of Puerto Rico power agency

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority workers repair distribution lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in the Cantera community of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Federal lawmakers demand Wednesday, July 25, 2018 that Puerto Rico quickly privatize its bankrupt power company in a bid to end its turmoil and allow others to provide stable electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File) Carlos Giusti AP