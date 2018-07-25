The Latest: Lawmakers back Aug. 11-12 tax holiday

The Latest on efforts by Massachusetts lawmakers to approve bills with just days left in the Legislature's formal session (all times local):
3:10 p.m.
Massachusetts shoppers are one step closer to enjoying a sales tax holiday next month.
The state Senate voted 31-6 on Wednesday to suspend the state's 6.25 percent sales tax on most consumer items during the weekend of Aug. 11-12. The provision was added to an economic development bill that was being debated in the Senate.
The House has also approved a sales tax holiday but it won't be officially scheduled until the two chambers settle differences over broader legislation, and the bill is signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.
A separate bill Baker signed last month requires a sales tax holiday be held each summer beginning in 2019, but did not address whether one would be scheduled this summer.
The last sales tax holiday in Massachusetts was in 2015.
The sales tax exemption would not apply to items above $2,500, or to tobacco or marijuana products.
___
2:30 p.m.
Massachusetts Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo said lawmakers are making progress on a number of bills.
The House unanimously approved a compromise bill Wednesday aimed at protecting consumers from data breaches. The bill came after the credit reporting company Equifax announced last year that 143 million Americans, including nearly three million Massachusetts residents, had their information exposed.
The House also unanimously approved a final compromise bill designed to enhance civics education.
DeLeo said House and Senate conference committees are working to release other final compromise bills, including one that would address short term rental companies like Airbnb.
DeLeo said Republican Gov. Charlie Baker told him he expects to sign the state budget and issue vetoes by Thursday. That would give lawmakers several days to consider any veto overrides.
The Legislature's formal session ends Tuesday.
___
1:20 p.m.
Massachusetts lawmakers are expected to take votes on several measures including an August sales tax holiday as they begin the final week of the legislative session on Beacon Hill.
The House and Senate both plan formal meetings on Wednesday, along with a joint meeting to consider any proposed constitutional amendments. Legislators face a Tuesday deadline to complete action on dozens of major bills.
The Senate will consider adding language to an economic development bill that would suspend the state's 6.25 percent sales tax on most items during the weekend of Aug. 11-12. The House has approved a similar amendment.
Both chambers could also vote Wednesday to send Republican Gov. Charlie Baker compromise legislation to better protect consumers against data breaches, and a compromise bill promoting civics education in public schools.
Comments