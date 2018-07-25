University of Arkansas budget hit with Little Rock football

A report says starting a football program at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock would require a significant financial investment beyond a budget increase for athletics.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Conventions, Sports and Leisure International released its consulting study Tuesday. The report gave projections for a UALR football program for the next decade.
The consultant says the university's athletic budget must grow from the current $11 million a year to as much as $23.4 million, depending on which NCAA participation level the university chooses.
The study didn't give recommendations but says the difference between the university's athletics budget and those of comparable schools heightens the challenges in starting a football program.
Athletic Director Chasse Conque says the results aren't surprising because he's been working with the consultants.
