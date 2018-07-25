Nebraska plant faces another air quality violation notice

The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality has issued a new violation notice to a renewable energy plant that residents have complained about over its odors.
The Sioux City Journal reports that the state agency sent Big Ox Energy a notice Monday alleging violations of Nebraska air quality regulations and the plant's air quality construction permit. Big Ox received a separate violation notice last month.
The department is asking the South Sioux City plant to submit emissions records. Each violation could result in penalties up to $10,000 per day.
Big Ox has had recycling digester issues for months. State investigators say the plant has spilled sludge onto private property. The runoff's environmental impact remains under investigation.
Company spokesman Kevin Bradley says most of the affected area has been cleaned up. He says the plant is "fully cooperating" with the department.
