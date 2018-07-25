New England cities scramble to regulate electric scooters

In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo, Vatic Kuumba, of Providence, R.I. rides a BIRD electric scooter in downtown Providence. The rental vehicles began appearing in several New England cities last week without warning. Cambridge, Mass., sent a letter to Los Angeles-based startup Bird Rides Inc., warning that it’s illegal to operate its business in the city without prior authorization. Providence is crafting a new policy. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Steven Senne AP