Ohio GOP governor blasts Trump trade policy hurting farmers

CORRECTS LOCATION TO COLUMBUS - Bryan Bush, a corn and soybean farmer from Edison, Ohio, poses for a portrait after an interview at the Ohio State Fair, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio’s Republican Gov. John Kasich on Wednesday helped open the Ohio State Fair by blasting President Donald Trump’s tariff battles, which have left some farmers feeling less than festive. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo AP