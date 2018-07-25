Sean Spicer book signing canceled over ‘political concerns’

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer's publisher says a book signing at a Massachusetts warehouse store has been canceled "due to the political climate."
Regnery Publishing said in a statement that the BJ's Wholesale Club in Seekonk canceled Spicer's book signing that was scheduled for Saturday to mark the release of "The Briefing," which came out Tuesday.
WPRI-TV reports that Regnery says it learned about the cancellation last Friday and was disappointed and surprised.
A BJ's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Spicer, a Rhode Island native, is a veteran Republican operative who served as Trump's press secretary during the tumultuous early months of his administration. Several other book signings in Rhode Island this month are still on.
