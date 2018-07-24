Heitkamp: $12B plan huge cost to taxpayers

North Dakota Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says the Trump administration's $12 billion plan to help farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs comes at a huge price to taxpayers.
Heitkamp says in a statement that the program's "enormous price tag still barely compensates for the losses to farmers and ranchers."
She says the trade war has caused lost markets that will be difficult to re-establish.
Heitkamp says she has introduced a bipartisan bill that will help provide assistance to farmers at no extra cost. But she says the only long-term solution is for the Trump administration to "give up this misguided trade war."
Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer is challenging Heitkamp in November. Cramer says he is sad that China continues to act in bad faith and necessitates "these extraordinary measures."
