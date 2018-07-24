Vermont dental therapy program receives $400,000 grant

Vermont Technical College has received a $400,000 federal grant to help get its dental therapy program up and running.
The Valley News reports Vermont's congressional delegation announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant Friday.
Program director Dr. Cheyanne Warren says the funding will help cover costs for building a simulation lab, equipment and personnel.
Warren says dental therapists can help lower the cost of dental care because they don't cost as much as dentists to train. She believes they can expand access to underserved areas.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy said in a release the delegation was proud of VTC.
The program is expected to take in 10 students in spring 2020.
