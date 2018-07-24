Ivanka Trump’s clothing company shutting down

FILE - In a Thursday, July 19, 2018 file photo, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, applauds during a signing ceremony where President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order that establishes a National Council for the American Worker in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Ivanka Trump’s clothing company is shutting down and all its employees are being laid off, according to news reports. The New York Post is reporting that its sources say the company “will be shuttered ‘ASAP’ and that staff have been informed that they’re being laid off.”(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Andrew Harnik AP