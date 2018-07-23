UI solar roof project delayed due to design error

A design error has delayed the installation of a solar roof on the University of Illinois' newest engineering building, adding more than $1.2 million to the project's cost, according to university and state officials.
The university purchased 950 solar panels to install this summer on the Electrical and Computer Engineering Building, The News-Gazette reported. UI officials have blamed the state's budget impasse for delaying the project, which was supposed to be installed after the building was completed in 2014.
Hansen Engineering, the firm hired to design the new solar array, has also determined that the building's structure wouldn't support it, and modifications are needed, university officials said.
Work will involve reinforcing steel supports and the installation of the panels themselves, said Nicole Wilson, a spokeswoman with the state Capital Development Board, which managed the development of the building.
The state Capital Development Board will pay for the modifications, though it's negotiating with the building's architect, SmithGroupJJR of Chicago, to cover that cost, Wilson said.
"The CDB has been negotiating with SmithGroup since November 2017 to reach an agreement under which SmithGroup agrees to pay for the structural modifications necessary," Wilson said. "These negotiations are ongoing."
Bids for the additional work came in last month, according to a board item prepared for UI trustees.
The contract for the work is expected to be awarded in the next 30 days, Wilson said. The project is expected to be completed late next year or early 2019.
Comments