Chinese turtle-smuggling flight attendants fined in LA

FILE - This May 13, 2008 file photo shows a box turtle at the Eastern Shore of Virginia National Wildlife Refuge near Cape Charles, Va. Two flight attendants for a Chinese airline were fined and ordered to leave the United States within 72 hours for attempting to smuggle nearly two-dozen spotted and box turtles in a carry-on bag from Los Angeles to China. On Monday, July 23, 2018, U.S. District Judge S. James Otero ordered Chinese nationals Huaqian Qu and Renfeng Gao to pay $5,500 each to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service before returning to China within three days. (Chris Tyree/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File) Chris Tyree AP